NYPD investigating Brooklyn gunfight

The NYPD is seeking a pair of suspected wanted in connection to a gunfight that broke out on a Brooklyn Street earlier this week.

According to authorities, on February 1 around 10:25 p.m., two men were walking north on Bedford Avenue, near where it intersects with Montgomery Street in Crown Heights.

The men were approached by two dark-colored cars, an Audi sedan, and a BMW sedan. Gunmen inside the cars began shooting at the two men, who returned fire before getting into a white-colored sedan and driving from the scene of the shooting.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shootout.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the two suspects, taken before the gunfire began, as well as photos of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

