NYPD investigating 'anti-Christian' vandalism at 3 Queens churches

The Brief The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has opened an investigation after three Queens churches were vandalized in the same night. "Anti-Christian statements" were spray-painted in front of the churches, officials said. Police released video of a suspect with a Pride flag spraying the sidewalk in front of one of the churches.



The NYPD is investigating a string of hate crimes after three Queens churches were vandalized within minutes of each other. Officials are trying to identify the suspect.

Hate crime investigation

What we know:

Three Far Rockaway churches were targeted on Oct. 5, according to investigators. The first one, the Refuge Church of Christ on Mott Avenue, was vandalized around 1:40 a.m. Police said the suspect painted "anti-Christian statements" on the church's facade. Minutes later, the suspect also targeted the City of Oasis Church of Deliverance, just across the street.

Around 2 a.m. a third church, St. Mary's Star of the Sea on New Haven Avenue, had similar messages painted on the facade and two statues also had their faces painted.

The NYPD shared video from one of the churches, showing the suspect writing "ANTI GAY CULT" on the sidewalk outside the church in black spray paint.

The suspect wanted for vandalizing three Queens churches in the same night. (Credit: NYPD)

Police shared other security footage showing who they identified as the suspect walking down the sidewalk in all black, with a dark hat and sunglasses. The suspect had a rainbow face covering and a Pride flag draped over their shoulder.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is now known.

What you can do:

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is handling the investigation, and asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or crimesoppers.nypdonline.org.