Man accused of groping 2 women on Queens bus in broad daylight: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with two forcible touching incidents that happened within minutes of each other.

What we know:

According to police, the first incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, as a woman rode the Q8 bus approaching 115th Street and 101st Avenue. Investigators say the suspect approached her from behind, pressed his groin against her over her clothing and grabbed her bottom before running away.

Minutes later, another woman on the same bus route reported a similar encounter. The suspect allegedly grabbed her rear and then fled in an unknown direction, NYPD said.

No injuries were reported in either case.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 NY does not have any further information about the identification and location of the suspect or the names of the victims.

What you can do:

Police released images of the man they are seeking in connection with both incidents. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene on foot and the investigation remains ongoing under the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.