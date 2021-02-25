NYPD searching for suspect after Asian man stabbed in Chinatown
NEW YORK - According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old Asian man was stabbed in Chinatown on Thursday evening.
The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Worth Street and Baxter Avenue.
The victim is expected to survive.
There have been no arrests at this time, and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. There is currently no description of the suspect.
