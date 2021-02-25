Expand / Collapse search

NYPD searching for suspect after Asian man stabbed in Chinatown

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Chinatown
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old Asian man was stabbed in Chinatown on Thursday evening.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Worth Street and Baxter Avenue.

Officials in New York City are taking steps to combat the surge in hate crimes against Asians.

The victim is expected to survive.

There have been no arrests at this time, and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. There is currently no description of the suspect.

