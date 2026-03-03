NYPD increases security at Jewish sites across NYC amid Iran conflict

The Brief The NYPD is stepping up security at Jewish sites across the city amid tensions in the Middle East. A heavy police presence will be seen on streets and in subways. Officials say a physical attack is unlikely in the U.S., but a cyberattack is the most immediate threat.



Recent airstrikes and escalating conflicts involving Iran have prompted the NYPD to ramp up security at Jewish cultural sites and neighborhoods across the five boroughs during the holiday of Purim.

While officials stress there are no credible threats at this time, police say they are taking precautions to ensure celebrations remain safe.

‘There will be assets you see, and those you don’t see'

What we know:

In a post on X, the NYPD said it would be "out in full force" during Purim, deploying counterterrorism teams and additional resources out of an abundance of caution.

Residents, particularly in areas like Crown Heights, Brooklyn, will notice a heavily increased police presence.

New Yorkers can expect to see:

Counterterrorism and other specialized units

Increased patrols on streets and in subways

Drone surveillance supporting efforts from above

Both visible and undercover officers

"There will be assets you see and those you don’t," the department noted.

What they're saying:

A rabbi in Crown Heights said heightened vigilance is part of everyday life for the community, especially during major holidays.

"We’re always responsible. We always have to be more vigilant, more safe, more secure," Rabbi Yosef Wilhelm said. "There’s going to be more security presence outside, and there’s always people inside who are undercover. And it’s a little easier because everyone is dressed up, so you don’t know who’s actually security or not."

Purim celebrations often include large gatherings, costumes, and community events.

NYC on high alert

Local perspective:

Mayor Mamdani said he is closely monitoring developments overseas and remains in constant contact with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and the Office of Emergency Management.

Despite the heightened security posture, officials emphasize there are no known, credible threats to New York City at this time.

For now, law enforcement says the goal is clear: allow families and communities to celebrate Purim safely while remaining vigilant.

Cyber threats

Big picture view:

A former counterterrorism official at the National Security Council said the conflict in the Middle East is intensifying quickly and differs from past confrontations.

"Iran hasn’t shown any restraint since Saturday’s airstrikes," Javed Ali said.

While officials believe attacks within the U.S. remain unlikely due to a limited number of Iranian operatives in the country, cyberattacks have become the biggest immediate threat.

Experts warn that malware attacks could destroy vital data and severely interfere with the daily operations of energy and power companies, telecommunication networks and data storage facilities.

However, it remains unclear if foreign operatives currently possess the access needed for an attack of that scale.