NYPD increases security for Hanukkah after Sydney attack

The Brief The New York Police Department (NYPD) has increased security around Hanukkah celebrations in New York City following a terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia. The increased security includes more uniformed officers, specialized patrols and counterterrorism resources across the city. The NYPD said that there is no known connection between the Sydney attack and New York City on Sunday.



The New York Police Department (NYPD) has increased security around Hanukkah celebrations in New York City following a terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia that killed 15 people, including a child, on Sunday.

These individuals were killed during a Hanukkah celebration; the NYPD is working closely with Australian law enforcement.

More officers, patrols, counterterrorism resources

What we know:

The NYPD's increased security following the shooting includes more uniformed officers, specialized patrols and counterterrorism resources across the city, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The NYPD said that there is no known connection between the Sydney attack and New York City on Sunday, and no specific threats have been identified. However, they are taking precautions to ensure the safety of Jewish communities during Hanukkah, Tisch said.

The attack in Sydney is part of a pattern of violence against Jewish communities worldwide, as outlined by the Anti-Defamation League.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and more details about the Sydney attack may emerge.

The NYPD continues to monitor the situation closely.