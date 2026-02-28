NYPD boosts NYC patrols after US military strikes on Iran as Middle East tensions rise

The Brief The NYPD says it is monitoring events in Iran and enhancing patrols at diplomatic, cultural and religious sites. The action follows coordinated military strikes by the U.S. and Israel against targets in Iran. Police are urging New Yorkers to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.



The New York Police Department says it is taking extra precautions in the city after the United States and Israel launched bombardments across Iran in a major regional escalation.

NYPD alerts public after Middle East escalation

The NYPD posted on its official 'X' account that it is closely monitoring events in Iran and the broader Middle East and coordinating with federal and international partners.

As a precaution, the department said it will enhance patrols at sensitive locations throughout New York City, including diplomatic missions, cultural centers, religious institutions and other potentially relevant sites — part of its normal protocol during heightened global tensions.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious by calling 1-888-NYC-SAFE or 911.

Strikes in Iran have global ripple effects

Late Saturday, the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on sites in Iran, hitting targets in multiple cities including the capital Tehran. Explosions were reported across major Iranian provinces as well as retaliation by Iran with missiles and drones toward Israeli and U.S. bases.

Officials described the offensive as aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and dismantling key military infrastructure. Iran’s response included counter-attacks that hit U.S. military targets in the region and prompted heightened alerts from allied governments.

Local reactions and past alerts

This is not the first time New York City police have adjusted operations in response to conflicts involving the U.S. and Iran. In mid-2025, after joint U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, the NYPD deployed additional resources to protect religious, cultural and diplomatic locations and worked with state police to monitor potential impacts on infrastructure and cyber activity.

City officials at the time emphasized that intelligence did not indicate a specific threat to New York but said extra measures were prudent given the city’s global profile.

TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 28: A plume of smoke rises after an explosion on February 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. After explosions were seen in the Iranian capital, the office of the Israeli Defense Minister issued a statement saying it had launched a preemptive strike against the country.

What you can do:

Police reiterated that residents should be aware of their surroundings, especially near high-profile or symbolic locations. Anyone who sees unusual behavior, vehicles or packages is encouraged to report it immediately through official NYPD channels.