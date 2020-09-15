NYPD hunts man who stabbed two deli workers

A man was captured on security cameras viciously stabbing two men inside a deli in Queens.

The assaults occurred on Sept. 12 at about 8:55 p.m. inside the MSK Deli on 164th Street in Jamaica.

The suspect, dressed in all black, was standing at the counter when he suddenly attacked the men. He stabbed two 67-year-old workers before running off with $400 from the cash register.

One of the victims was stabbed in the chest, head, and belly. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital. The second victim was stabbed in the chest and back. He was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital. Both were listed in stable condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

If you know the suspect or anything about the incident that could help police catch him, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or visit www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say that all calls are confidential.