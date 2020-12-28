NYPD hunts hit-and-run driver who struck woman in the Bronx

The NYPD is on the hunt for the driver of a vehicle who struck a woman in the crosswalk at Burnside Avenue and Jerome Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx. The driver then took off.

A shocking surveillance video captured the incident on Dec. 7, 2020, at about 6:10 p.m.

A 48-year-old woman, carrying shopping bags, was hit by the turning, dark-colored Dodge Caliber, as she made her way across the street.

It was not clear what injuries, if any, the woman had suffered.

