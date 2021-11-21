NYPD hunting man who stole car, sexually assaulted woman sleeping inside

The NYPD is searching for a man they say stole a car in Brooklyn and then sexually assaulted a woman who was sleeping inside of it.

According to authorities, at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in Bushwick, a 26-year-old man left his car parked on Wyckoff Avenue with the motor running and his 27-year-old girlfriend asleep inside.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect getting into the car and driving off.

Police say the suspect drove to Ridgewood in Queens and parked the car. He then began to kiss the woman and put his hand down the front of her pants.

At that moment, the woman woke up and screamed when she realized the suspect was not her boyfriend. The suspect then got out of the car and ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as 35-40 years old and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.