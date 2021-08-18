NYPD hunting for man who repeatedly raped 9-year-old girl in 2015

article

The NYPD is hunting for a suspect they say repeatedly raped a 9-year-old girl in the Bronx in 2015.

According to authorities, between June 30, 2015 and October 1, 2015, Nathaniel Heard, 58, raped the victim multiple times inside of her home in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx.

Head is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

