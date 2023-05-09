NYPD hunting for escaped prisoner in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is hunting for a prisoner who escaped their custody on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that Joseph King, 21, was being taken to Brooklyn Central Booking at around 5:45 p.m. when he freed a hand from his handcuffs and fled the location on foot.

He was last seen running into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station in Boerum Hill.

King is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo with the writing "E4M" on his neck. He stands 5'7" tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, gray pants, a multi-colored floral print shirt, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.