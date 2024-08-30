Man in the face inside UWS subway station: NYPD

Police say a 26-year-old man was slashed in the face and injured at the West 72nd and Broadway subway station in Manhattan.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim was slashed in the face with a sharp object after getting into a verbal argument.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.