Man in the face inside UWS subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK - Police say a 26-year-old man was slashed in the face and injured at the West 72nd and Broadway subway station in Manhattan.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say the victim was slashed in the face with a sharp object after getting into a verbal argument.
The suspect fled the scene after the incident.
Police are still looking for the suspect. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.