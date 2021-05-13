NYPD holds celebration, parade for 4-year-old victim of Times Square shooting

The NYPD tried to brighten the day for 4-year-old Skye Martinez, the youngest victim of the shooting in Times Square, with a parade of police cars outside of her Brooklyn home on Thursday.

With the help of Minnie Mouse, Martinez was also showered with toys and gifts.

The little girl had actually been toy-shopping with her parents on Saturday when the shooting took place.

"This has been a very traumatic event in many ways," said Sonia Romero, Skye's mother. "To us as parents, to my daughter as a victim, and to my younger sister as a witness."

Doctors say the fractures caused in Skye's foot by the bullet that struck her should heal in a few months, but they are unsure of any long-term traumatic effects that could linger.

The suspect accused in the shooting, Farrakhan Muhammad, was arrested Wednesday morning in Florida and claimed in an interview that he was in New Jersey at the time of the incident.

