NYPD teaches tech through first-ever drone soccer program

"You know a couple of years from now you’re going to be seeing this everywhere." — Sgt. Johnny Hines

The NYPD is leading the way as the first police department nationwide to introduce kids to a program combining e-soccer and science.

It’s an exciting competitive form of soccer, challenging the minds of the New York City youth.

The NYPD is teaching tech through the first-ever drone soccer program.

Basically, the kids build, fly and code drones – playing with them in a combat sports setting.

Sgt. Johnny Hines spearheaded the effort to direct kids to aerospace and tech-driven career fields.

In the program, kids build, fly and code the drones.

"When I first started, it kind of frightened me because the fist time l picked up the drone, I touched the propeller, and it was really sharp," said 6th grader Devin Boon.

But after a month of practice, Boon found his rhythm operating drones. He and five other kids can compete in the city's only drone soccer program.

The objective of the game is to fly the drone through the goal post while defenders try to protect their own goal, post just like soccer.

The objective of the game is to fly the drone through the goal post while defenders try to protect their own goal.

The police department is using the Esport to not just teach tech, but build community.

"If you don’t have the children, you don’t have the parents, if you don’t have the parents, you don’t have everybody’s trust. Right? And that’s how you build a community," student Janet Hines said.

"Maybe like even create drones because I want to be an engineer." — Ali Nahshal

The fun the students are having learning about drones could one day lead to a rewarding career.

"Maybe like even create drones because I want to be an engineer," Ali Nahshal said.

"You know a couple of years from now you’re going to be seeing this everywhere," Sgt. Hines said.