EXCLUSIVE: NYPD demonstrates deadly guns they’re taking off NYC streets

The NYPD says it removed more than 6,000 illegally owned guns off the streets of New York City in 2023.

The Firearms & Tactics Section at Rodman’s Neck gave FOX 5 an exclusive look at the department’s firearm inventory, which they say is similar to guns that criminals are illegally in possession of.

While a collection of different pistols, revolvers, and handguns were in the hands of high-skilled police officers for the demonstration, authorities were quick to remind us that when in the hands of violent criminals, they immediately become dangerous, deadly tools.

The city seized 6,429 guns last year, which averages to nearly 18 guns a day. And while that total is a step in the right direction, New York City is still battling an epidemic of gun violence.

"That's 6,000 less opportunities for other crimes to happen," said Officer Steven Malone, an NYPD firearms instructor.

Handguns are the most frequent firearm seized by police. Most handguns that were on display at Rodman’s Neck were 9mm pistols, which are common for police use but also commonly used by criminals.

"But it's definitely not unheard of to see some of the more powerful shotguns and rifles come in off the street," Officer Malone said.

Just last week the NYPD removed illegal rifles and 600 rounds of ammunition from an Astoria, Queens home.

RELATED: Queens bust: 2 brothers kept homemade explosive devices, 'hit list' in Astoria apartment, authorities allege

"Not only can they kill you, [but] some of those rifles can penetrate our cops' vests, so [it’s] extremely dangerous," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

"Rifles have a very high-velocity round," Officer Malone added. "There's a lot of energy in a shotgun cartridge."

What they also don’t want to see in possession of criminals is America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15.

"There's a lot of them out there," Officer Malone said.

Crime scenes that have played out in New York City have shown that illegally owned guns in the hands of criminals with cold-blooded intentions in a crowded setting could mean deadly consequences for nearby pedestrians or even drivers.

"When we're talking about a city of millions of people, there's going to be people on that street and there's definitely a risk for innocent bystanders being struck by that gunfire," Officer Malone added.

Two years ago an 11-month-old baby was shot in the face while in a parked car in Bronx.

Smaller guns like a pocket pistol pose a serious threat to the public too.

"Obviously the concern here is that that can be easily concealed in a pocket or pretty much anywhere," Officer Malone added. "Even just to hold it… it's smaller than my hand."

Ghost guns are a newer problem for the NYPD which can be mailed in parts and assembled at home after being made from a 3D printer. With no serial number, they're untraceable. So far this year, a total of 572 illegal guns have been removed from the streets.

Despite all of this, Chief Chell says New York City is still the safest big city in the country.

"Why is that?" Chief Chell asks. "Because we take the most guns off the street and we will not stop."

While the NYPD recognizes it may be unrealistic to get that number down to zero anytime soon, they'll still strive every day.