NYPD cruisers drive into protesters

Two NYPD cruisers drove into protesters in Brooklyn on Saturday who were pelting, pushing barricade against a police car, knocking several people to the ground as the officers tried to evacuate the area.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the incident late Saturday night at a news conference. He defended the officers.

"It's inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers," the mayor said. "The video is unsettling and I wish the officers hadn't done that but I also understood that they didn't start the situation."

He said a small number of protesters were systematically trying to create violent incidents.

"Now is the time for people to go home," de Blasio said. "If you're out there to commit an act of violence, you're going to get arrested tonight."

