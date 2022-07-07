Overall crime rose in June, but shooting, murders down: NYPD

At a press conference on Thursday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell unveiled new crime statistics for the city showing that overall index crime is up by over 31% in June of this year compared with June of last year.

"We also need to address the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for their actions," Commissioner Sewell said. "We are tackling the drivers of crime on all fronts at the same time. Fighting against the perception that carrying illegal guns has no consequences."

Almost every index crime category saw an increase in June compared to the previous year. There was a 41 percent increase in grand larceny, a 36% increase in robberies, a 33% increase in burglaries, and a 17% increase in felony assaults.

However, for the month of June, the number of overall shooting incidents declined in NYC by 24% and the number of murders dropped by 31% compared to last year.

"Our gun violence suppression division coordinating major gang and gun takedowns focusing again on the relatively small number of people in this city who are responsible for the majority of violence and disorder," Sewell said.

Yet NYPD officials say repeat offenders have driven a lot of these crime increases. 22% of all gun arrests are already previously convicted felons, according to the NYPD. 80% of those arrested on gun charges are out on the street today, according to officials, with only about 20% remaining incarcerated.

Commissioner Keechant Sewell said lawmakers did not go far enough when it comes to changing the state’s bail reform law.

"I want to say I believe some of these reforms are well-meaning, but some of them went too far, and we need to be able to bring it back to where we need to be," Sewell said.

Lawmakers have amended the law twice since it first passed in 2019. Advocates have pushed back against linking the rise in crime to the state’s bail reform law.

NYPD officials say they have taken 3700 guns off the street in total so far this year.