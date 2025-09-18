NYPD officers charged with misconduct after Queens teen fatally shot during wellness check

The Brief The NYPD formally served misconduct charges on Officers Salvatore Alongi and Matthew Cianfrocco for killing Win Rozario in March 2024. The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) ruled that the officers engaged in serious misconduct, including excessive force and abuse of authority. Nearly 40 elected officials sent a letter to Mayor Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, urging them to "move forward without delay or obstruction, so that New Yorkers and Win’s family do not have to wait another year for closure and action."



Two NYPD officers have been charged with misconduct for the shooting death of a Bangladeshi teenager over a year ago,

‘Excessive force,’ ‘abuse of authority’

What we know:

The NYPD formally served misconduct charges on Officers Salvatore Alongi and Matthew Cianfrocco for the shooting death of Win Rozario in March 2024.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) ruled that the officers engaged in serious misconduct, including excessive force and abuse of authority.

Nearly 40 elected officials, on both the city and state level, sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, urging them to "move forward without delay or obstruction, so that New Yorkers and Win’s family do not have to wait another year for closure and action."

Rozario's mother, Notan Eva Costa, issued the following statement in response to the news:

"I’m relieved to hear that the NYPD has done the right thing and served the CCRB’s charges, but I wish me and my family and so many others didn’t have to fight to make that happen… I hope this means the NYPD won’t try to play tricks in the months ahead, and that Alongi and Cianfrocco are fired as soon as possible… I am fighting for Win and all New Yorkers so that all our children get a chance to grow up. Young people struggling with mental health issues should not live in fear of being killed by the NYPD."

The backstory:

Win Rozario was killed in front of his mother and younger brother on March 27, 2024.

Authorities say officers responded to a call Rozario placed on himself, saying that he was experiencing a mental crisis.

As the officers arrived on the scene, they went to the second-floor apartment where Rozario was and attempted to take him into custody. That is when police say Rozario pulled a pair of scissors out of a drawer and came at the officers.

Both officers deployed their tasers, which briefly stopped the suspect, but Rozario's mother attempted to aid him, knocking the tasers out of his body.

Police say Rozario picked up the scissors and went at the officers again, and the officers discharged their firearms, striking the man.

The teenager was shot at least five times in less than two minutes.