NYPD shoot, kill 19-year-old man with scissors in Queens

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by an NYPD officer in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. near 103rd Street and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park.

Authorities say officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a person in mental distress.

As the officers arrived on the scene, they went to the second-floor apartment where the man was and attempted to take the man into custody. That is when police say the man pulled a pair of scissors out of a drawer and came at the officers.

Both officers deployed their tasers, which briefly stopped the suspect, but the man's mother attempted to aid him, knocking the tasers out of his body.

Police say the man picked up the scissors again and came at the officers again, and the officers discharged their firearms, striking the man.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both officers were treated for tinnitus at Jamaica Hospital.

