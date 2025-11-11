NYPD searching for person who allegedly groped teen girl on L train

article

The Brief The NYPD is searching for a man who they say groped a 15-year-old girl on the L train. The teen fled the train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station in Bushwick while the man remained onboard. The whereabouts and identity of the man who allegedly groped the teenage girl are currently unknown.



The NYPD is searching for a man who they say groped a 15-year-old girl on the L train.

Teen girl groped on subway

What we know:

It was reported to police that an unidentified man allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl on a southbound L train at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The teen fled the train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station in Bushwick while the man remained onboard.

There were no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The whereabouts and identity of the man who police say groped the teenage girl are currently unknown.

What you can do:

The NYPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the man pictured below:

Any person with information potentially regarding this incident should either call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip at the Crime Stoppers website.