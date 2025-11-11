NYPD searching for person who allegedly groped teen girl on L train
BROOKLYN - The NYPD is searching for a man who they say groped a 15-year-old girl on the L train.
What we know:
It was reported to police that an unidentified man allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl on a southbound L train at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.
The teen fled the train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station in Bushwick while the man remained onboard.
There were no reported injuries.
What we don't know:
The whereabouts and identity of the man who police say groped the teenage girl are currently unknown.
What you can do:
The NYPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the man pictured below:
Any person with information potentially regarding this incident should either call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip at the Crime Stoppers website.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.