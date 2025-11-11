Expand / Collapse search

NYPD searching for person who allegedly groped teen girl on L train

By
Published  November 11, 2025 1:52pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • The NYPD is searching for a man who they say groped a 15-year-old girl on the L train.
    • The teen fled the train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station in Bushwick while the man remained onboard.
    • The whereabouts and identity of the man who allegedly groped the teenage girl are currently unknown.

BROOKLYN - The NYPD is searching for a man who they say groped a 15-year-old girl on the L train.

Teen girl groped on subway

What we know:

It was reported to police that an unidentified man allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl on a southbound L train at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The teen fled the train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station in Bushwick while the man remained onboard.

There were no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The whereabouts and identity of the man who police say groped the teenage girl are currently unknown.

What you can do:

The NYPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the man pictured below:

Any person with information potentially regarding this incident should either call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyNYC Subway