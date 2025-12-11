1 dead, 1 critical following double stabbing in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The Brief One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn on Thursday night. Police found a 49-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds inside 1277 East 69th Street at 7:35 p.m. The investigation is still in its early stages, with no arrests made so far.



One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn on Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Double stabbing in Brooklyn

What we know:

Police were called to 1277 East 69th Street at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 11. Inside, they found a 49-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to Brookdale Medical Center in critical condition.

The man succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced dead. He's since been identified as Juan Manuel Galicia. The woman remains in critical condition.

The investigation is still in its early stages, with no arrests made so far. Authorities are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the stabbing and the identity of the attacker remain unknown. Police have not released any further details about potential suspects.