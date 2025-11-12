Person of interest arrested in connection to vandalized NYPD vehicles
QUEENS - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the vandalization of 11 NYPD vehicles in Queens, according to the NYPD.
POI arrested
What we know:
Police report that a 22-year-old man named Christian Genwright was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 in connection to the vandalization of several NYPD vehicles.
Genwright has been charged with 14 counts of criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
The backstory:
Police reported that 11 parked NYPD vehicles, both marked and unmarked, were damaged by an unknown object at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Jamaica, Queens.
The damage to the vehicles varied from broken windows to damaged tires.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.