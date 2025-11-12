Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest arrested in connection to vandalized NYPD vehicles

By
Published  November 12, 2025 5:45pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
11 NYPD vehicles vandalized in Queens

11 NYPD vehicles vandalized in Queens

Police report that 11 parked NYPD vehicles, both marked and unmarked, were damaged by an unknown object at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The Brief

    • A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the vandalization of 11 NYPD vehicles in Queens, according to the NYPD.
    • Police report that a 22-year-old man named Christian Genwright was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 11.
    • Genwright has been charged with 14 counts of criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

QUEENS - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the vandalization of 11 NYPD vehicles in Queens, according to the NYPD.

POI arrested

What we know:

Police report that a 22-year-old man named Christian Genwright was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 in connection to the vandalization of several NYPD vehicles.

Genwright has been charged with 14 counts of criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

The backstory:

Police reported that 11 parked NYPD vehicles, both marked and unmarked, were damaged by an unknown object at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Jamaica, Queens.

The damage to the vehicles varied from broken windows to damaged tires.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyQueens