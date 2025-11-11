11 NYPD vehicles vandalized in Queens, police report

The Brief Police report that 11 parked NYPD vehicles, both marked and unmarked, were damaged by an unknown object at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 10. The identity of whoever vandalized the vehicles is unknown, as is any potential motive for the damage. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, and there are no arrests at this time.



Nearly a dozen NYPD cars were vandalized in Jamaica, Queens.

NYPD vehicles vandalized

What we know:

Police report that 11 parked NYPD vehicles, both marked and unmarked, were damaged by an unknown object at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The damage to the vehicles varied from broken windows to damaged tires.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, and there are no arrests at this time.

What we don't know:

The identity of whoever vandalized the vehicles is unknown, as is any potential motive for the damage.