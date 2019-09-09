NYPD cracking down on 'reserved' parking spots on Staten Island

article

NYPD officers are cracking down on people trying to "reserve" parking spots on public roads on Staten Island.

The 121st Precinct tweeted a photo over the weekend showing dozens of traffic cones and even a trash can that they are removed from the streets.

Police say they have received complaints about the practice for people in the Port Richmond area.

The NYPD says it is unlawful to reserve or attempt to reserve a parking space, or prevent any vehicle from parking on a public street.

Officers are actively enforcing the rules and are confiscating items used for violations.