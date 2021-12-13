NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison tapped to lead Suffolk County PD

article

A few weeks ago, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison announced he would be retiring at the end of the year, but it turns out he won't be leaving law enforcement.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will nominate Harrison to be the county's next police commissioner, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox 5 News. Bellone is set to make a formal announcement on Tuesday. ( Newsday first reported the development.)

If confirmed, Harrison would be the county's first Black police commissioner and would lead a department of about 2,400 sworn officers and about 1,000 civilian employees.

Harrison joined the NYPD in 1991 and became the only person in the history of the department to rise from cadet to its highest-ranking uniformed officer.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has called Harrison a "trusted advisor" and an "innovative leader."

Harrison grew up in Queens. His wife is a retired NYPD lieutenant and two of their daughters are rookie NYPD cops assigned to street patrol.

