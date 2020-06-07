NYPD Chief of Transportation dies due to COVID-19

article

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has announced the death of Chief of Transportation William T. Morris, who passed away on June 6 due to COVID-19.

Morris had served the department for nearly 39 years and was in charge of the Transportation Bureau, which is responsible for the safety and security of motorists, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists on New York City’s streets and highways, along with managing traffic control.

“The condolences and prayers of the entire department are with Billy & his loved ones during this difficult time,” Shea wrote on Twitter.

The confirmed global death toll from COVID-19 reached 400,000 on Sunday, with at least 6.9M people infected by the virus.