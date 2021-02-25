NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan retiring: Reports

The highest-ranking uniformed police officer in the NYPD, Chief of Department Terrence Monahan, is retiring amid rumors of a shakeup in the department, according to various reports.

Monahan will be replaced by Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, reported the NY Post.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The Bronx-born cop joined the NYPD in 1982 and was named Chief of Department in 2018. His retirement was expected to happen on Thursday or Friday, added the Post. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will stay on as NYPD commissioner.

Monahan made headlines worldwide over the summer after he joined protesters in Washington Square Park in a show of solidarity with the group outraged over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/01: Protesters and Chief of the Department of NYPD, Terence Monahan show their solidarity in Washington Square Park during a demonstration in response to the death of a Minneapolis man George Floyd. (Photo by John La Expand

Advertisement

Video and photos showed Monahan kneeling, hugging, and joining hands with demonstrators. People in the crowd had reportedly hurled water bottles at the officers in the park earlier during their demonstration.

"Thank you for supporting us," a man could be heard saying.

COVERAGE: DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Earlier this year, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the NYPD and its leadership over the use of excessive force during the protests.

James singled out Monahan and said he was also in charge of the unconstitutional mass arrests of protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention.

RELATED: NYPD Chief Monahan, other officers hurt in clash with marchers on Brooklyn Bridge