NYPD Chief of Department hugs, kneels with protesters

NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan joined protesters in Washington Square Park Monday in a show of solidarity with the group outraged over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Video and photos show Monahan kneeling, hugging and joining hands with demonstrators.

People in the crowd had reportedly hurled water bottles at the officers in the park earlier during their demonstration.

"Thank you for supporting us," a man could be heard saying.

The relatively peaceful protest was a stark contrast to what unfolded hours later and throughout the night in the city. More than 200 people were arrested and several NYPD officers injured during the chaos.

