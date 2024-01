Three NYPD officers were injured Monday afternoon in a machete attack in Brooklyn.

Police say that just after 3 p.m. in East Flatbush, the officers were attacked by an emotionally disturbed man with a machete.

A police sergeant was slashed in his face, while two other officers suffered minor injuries.

All three are expected to be okay. The suspect was also hospitalized.

There is no word yet on any possible charges.