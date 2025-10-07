Do you know him? Young boy found unaccompanied in Queens

The Brief The NYPD is urgently searching for the family of a young boy, estimated to be 5 years old, found unattended Tuesday morning. The child was discovered by police at 5:30 a.m. near 25–15 Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway, Queens, and is currently safe in the care of authorities. Police are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers immediately with any information regarding the child or his family.



The NYPD has launched an urgent appeal to the public to help identify and locate the parents or caretaker of a young boy, believed to be 5 years old, who was found unaccompanied on Tuesday.

What we know:

The boy was discovered by police officers at approximately 5:30 a.m. near 25–15 Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway, Queens. The child was taken to St John's Episcopal Hospital.

The child is currently safe and in the care of authorities while the search for his family is underway. Police are circulating his description in hopes that a family member or acquaintance will recognize him.

Description of the child

Age: Approximately 5 years old

Description : Medium complexion, brown eyes, approximately 80 pounds and black shorts braids

Last seen wearing: A white tank top and tan shorts

How to contact police

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the boy or has information about his family's whereabouts to immediately call Crime Stoppers.

NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

For Spanish: 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

Tips can also be submitted online or on Twitter @NYPDTips