NYPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting in Queens

The Brief The NYPD released body camera footage showing the shooting of 22-year-old Jabez Chakraborty during a mental health crisis in Queens. Police say officers responded to a 911 call, encountered Chakraborty with a knife and fired their weapon after he advanced toward them. Chakraborty was hospitalized in stable condition, the shooting is under investigation, and city officials are renewing calls for changes to mental health emergency responses.



The NYPD released body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in Queens involving a 22-year-old man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

What we know:

The video has prompted renewed calls from city officials, including the mayor, for changes in how mental health emergencies are handled.

What they're saying:

Police said officers responded around 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 26, to a 911 call on Parsons Boulevard in the Jamaica Hills section of Queens for a report of an emotionally disturbed person.

Authorities said the man, identified as Jabez Chakraborty, was disorderly and displayed a large knife inside the entrance of the building.

Following the release of the video, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani renewed calls for a new mental health response system, saying mental health professionals, rather than police officers, should respond to certain emergency calls.

In a statement, Chakraborty’s family said they called 911 requesting an ambulance to help their son and said they were shocked and outraged by how the situation was handled.

NYPD executives are expected to brief the media at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the 107 Precinct regarding the shooting.

The body-camera footage shows officers repeatedly ordering Chakraborty to drop the knife before shots were fired.

Police said the NYPD Force Investigation Division is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure.

According to police, Chakraborty advanced toward responding officers, prompting one officer to discharge his firearm multiple times.

Emergency medical responders took Chakraborty to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Two officers were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including tinnitus, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.