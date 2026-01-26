Police shoot man after alleged knife encounter in Queens

article

The Brief Police responded to a 911 call for an emotionally disturbed person on Parsons Blvd. in Queens, authorities said. Officers encountered a man who allegedly displayed a knife and charged at them, prompting one officer to fire a gun, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was shot by police in Jamaica, Queens Monday afternoon, officials say.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened after a man charged at officers with a large knife inside the vestibule of a building.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at a home on Parsons Blvd. around 10:25 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived they encountered a disorderly 22-year-old man who displayed a large knife and advanced toward them inside the building’s vestibule, according to police.

One officer then discharged his firearm, striking the man multiple times in the body.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers involved in the incident were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including tinnitus.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.