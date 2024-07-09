Expand / Collapse search

NYPD arrests suspect in Times Square fatal stabbing of 55-year-old man

Published  July 9, 2024 3:44pm EDT
TIMES SQUARE - The NYPD has arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 55-year-old man to death near Times Square.

Kevin Young, 38, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, police said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning inside a building on West 43rd Street near Eighth Avenue.

The 55-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.

It is unclear what exactly led to the stabbing.