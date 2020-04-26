NYPD announces deaths of two more Transportation Bureau members

article

The NYPD announced the deaths of two more members of its Transportation Bureau on Sunday due to complications from coronavirus.

Principal Administrative Associate Josephine Hill was a 33-year veteran of the NYPD and had spent the last 19 years assigned to the Manhattan Tow Pound Unit.

Associate Traffic Enforcement Agent Mohammad Ahsan had served 15 years with the police department and was most recently assigned to the Bronx Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Credit: NYPD

“As we continue to navigate this crisis together as one NYPD family, we send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all of Josephine’s and Mohammad’s loved ones, and we vow to never forget any of our fallen colleagues,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The deaths of Hill and Ahsan bring the NYPD’s coronavirus death toll to 37. So far 4,837 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus and as of April 26, 3,530 members have returned to work full-duty after recovering from a positive test. 953 uniformed members of the force and 317 civilian members are still out sick after being diagnosed with coronavirus.