NYPD and FDNY Battle of the Badges feature female fighters for the first time

The Battle of the Badges is back for the first time since 2015.

The sold-out event at Terminal 5 in Hell's Kitchen, showcased the 'FDNY Bravest Boxing' team against the 'NYPD Finest boxing,'

This year, the battle also featured a bout between two female fighters for the very first time.

"You could do good and have fun at the same time and that's what we're doing here tonight," — Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

"It's a great rivalry. You know, it's like brothers fighting against brothers. There are four brothers in my family. We could knock each other out and then the next second, hug each other and be there for each other. And that is really what this is all about. The love that they have for each other, but most importantly—the love they have for their community."

All the proceeds benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the NYC Cops & Kids Boxing Team.



"You know what, we sold out in two weeks," adds the director of the Cops and Kids Boxing Program.

"The city was hungry for this." — Director of the Cops and Kids Boxing Program.

"I'm really excited," says Nicole Malpaso, a boxer and firefighter for Engine 76. "I know my opponent already and I know we're gonna get in there and have a really good time and put on a really good show."