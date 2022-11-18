NYPD addresses drug complaints at Tompkins Square Park

The New York City Police Department held a meeting Thursday with East Village residents to address concerns about activity in Tompkins Square Park following a rash of complaints about both selling and using drugs in the area.

Needle found inside Tompkins Square Park

The meeting was part of a listening session organized by the NYPD'S 9th Precinct. Police asked officials with the Sanitation and Parks departments to attend as well, authorities said, to remind the agencies they have a part to play in the park's safety as well.

By far the biggest complaint was concerned drug use in the park, which neighbors say is rampant.

"There's a lot of unsavory culture in the park that I would just like to see get under control before it's too far out of control." — Maryann Fahey

Just over a week ago, Fox 5 New York crews were inside the park and found numerous needles and baggies in just a matter of minutes, as well as at least one person openly filling them using a pipe.

"How do we get parks and DSNY to work closely because some of the responses that we get are that the Department of Sanitation can only pick up litter around the perimeter and that parks is responsible for what's inside the park," said city councilmember Carlina Rivera, who represents the area.

Residents say more police foot patrols would be a deterrent, though they are at odds as to whether closing the park is a good or bad move.

The meeting was also held at 10 a.m. during work hours as opposed to the evening or nighttime. The NYPD says community leaders chose the time, believing "the right time would be 10 o'clock when the people are passing, when people are visiting the businesses. They'll come out and they'll go 'what's going on here?' And we'll have more people. People coming home from work they won't be as inclined to come out. They'd just want to go home."

Organizers of the meeting say they will take the feedback from the residents to their respective agencies to try to collaboratively put together an action plan for the road ahead.