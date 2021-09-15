NYPD: 4-year-old boy's death is a homicide

article

Authorities have ruled the death of a 4-year-old Brooklyn boy on Saturday a homicide, police said.

Responding to a 911 call, police and EMS workers came to an apartment on South 5th Street in Williamsburg just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021, and found Aisyn Gonzalez "unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said.

Medics rushed Gonzalez to Woodhull Hospital where he died, police said.

On Wednesday, the NYPD announced that the "incident has been deemed a Homicide" and that detectives are investigating.

Cops said Gonzalez's mother and stepfather made the 911 call, the New York Post reported . The boy had suffered trauma to his torso.

Police have not made any arrests yet.

