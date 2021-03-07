NYPD: 19-year-old woman found dead, wrapped in plastic in Lower Manhattan

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found wrapped in plastic in Lower Manhattan.

Authorities say the victim's body was found just before 9:30 a.m. inside 95 South Street at the former Fulton Fish Market building.

Police found the woman unresponsive and wrapped in plastic, and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

The woman's name was being withheld pending notification of her family.

It's unclear how the woman died. Police and the medical examiner's office are investigating.

With the Associated Press.

