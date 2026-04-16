NYPD detectives on modified duty after mistaken identity arrest caught on video

The Brief Two NYPD narcotics detectives are under investigation and on modified duty after a viral video showed them repeatedly punching and dragging Timothy Brown during an arrest inside a Brooklyn liquor store that police later said was a case of mistaken identity. Authorities said the detectives believed Brown matched the description of a suspect in a drug sale, but he was not involved and was not in possession of drugs, and prosecutors have since dropped a resisting arrest charge against him. The incident has drawn public outcry and responses from city officials and police unions, with Mayor Mamdani calling the video "extremely disturbing" while union leaders urged the public to wait for the full investigation.



A violent arrest inside a Brooklyn liquor store is under investigation after police said the incident stemmed from mistaken identity.

Video of the encounter shows two NYPD detectives repeatedly punching a man later identified as Timothy Brown inside a store at Hoyt and Baltic streets in Cobble Hill.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the detectives, assigned to Brooklyn North Narcotics, believed Brown matched the description of a suspect connected to a drug sale during an ongoing operation. Police said an undercover officer had purchased crack cocaine from a suspect and provided a description of an alleged accomplice.

Authorities later determined Brown was not involved and was not in possession of drugs. Brown works in security, officials said.

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What does the video show?

The backstory:

The video shows Brown being forced into shelves stocked with glass bottles before falling to the ground, where detectives continue to strike him.

Officers are then seen dragging him by his legs toward the front of the store. At one point, an officer appears to kick Brown while attempting to place him in handcuffs.

A bystander who recorded the video can be heard questioning the officers’ use of force.

The NYPD said the matter is under internal review by its Internal Affairs Bureau. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the video is "upsetting" and confirmed the detectives involved have had their guns and badges taken pending the investigation.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the video "extremely disturbing and unacceptable" in a post on social media, adding that officers "should never treat a person this way."

A witness who recorded the video said the officers did not identify themselves or tell Brown he was under arrest before using force.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association, the union representing NYPD detectives, defended its members in a statement, saying detectives "put their lives on the line daily" and urging the public to wait for all the facts before drawing conclusions.

Brown was initially charged with resisting arrest and later released. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has since dropped the charge.