NYNJ World Cup Fan Hub announces 16 event dates in New Jersey for 2026 tournament

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The Brief A World Cup fan hub in New Jersey will host 16 event days during the 2026 tournament. Fans can watch matches on a massive stadium screen and attend live events. Tickets start at $10, with free entry for kids under 12 with an adult.



A major World Cup fan experience is coming to New Jersey, with dozens of events planned throughout the 2026 tournament.

What we know:

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub will take place at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Organizers say the venue will host 16 event dates during the FIFA World Cup, including eight group stage dates and eight knockout round dates.

The fan hub will run from June 14 through July 15, aligning with key matches throughout the tournament.

Schedule

Group stage dates include:

June 14

June 17

June 19

June 20

June 21

June 23

June 24

June 26

Knockout stage dates include:

July 1

July 2

July 3

July 9

July 10

July 11

July 14

July 15

What to expect

Fans attending the Jersey Fan Hub can expect:

Live match broadcasts on a 60-foot screen on the field

Stadium-style viewing from the pitch

Live entertainment and performances

Interactive fan experiences and activations

Food and beverage offerings

A dedicated "Hype House" area will feature 20 large screens, a 360-degree bar and a stage for performances and appearances.

Opening day details

Opening day on June 14 will include a Family Day celebration.

Organizers say the event will feature a live KIDZ BOP LIVE concert, player meet-and-greets and youth-focused programming.

Fans will also be able to watch matches including Germany vs. Curaçao and Netherlands vs. Japan.

Tickets and pricing

Tickets for group stage dates are available now.

General admission starts at $10, including fees.

Children 12 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult.

Tickets for knockout stage dates will be released at a later time.

Big picture view:

The Jersey Fan Hub is part of broader efforts to bring the World Cup experience to communities across the New York-New Jersey region.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, with 48 teams and matches hosted across North America.

The NYNJ region will host eight matches, including the final.

What's next:

Organizers say more details, including match schedules, performers and special programming, will be announced in the coming weeks.