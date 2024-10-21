The Vessel in NYC officially reopens: Here's what's new

The Vessel, a towering honeycomb-like sculpture in New York City, reopened on Monday with new safety features following its closure in 2021 due to a series of suicides.

The 150-foot (46-meter) structure opened in 2019 as the centerpiece of the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan's West Side. The climbable sculpture with zigzagging stairs drew crowds of tourists, but was closed to the public in 2021 after several people took their own lives by jumping off the structure.

The Vessel was designed by Thomas Heatherwick and fabricated in Venice.

What are the new safety features?

"We've installed a steel mesh from floor to ceiling on each level that will make sure everyone is safe and protected," Chief Operating Officer of Hudson Yards Andy Rosen said.

Only the upper level sections that have been fitted with mesh will reopen, and the top level will remain closed to the public.

Officials say the mesh was designed to not compromise the Vessel's iconic design and views.

"We've really looked at the best practices around the world for safety measures and we're confident we delivered a result," Rosen said.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Residents watch a live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games near the Vessel in the Hudson Yards on July 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Tickets and general information

"Not a day goes by that we don’t have visitors walking up to our staff asking where they can buy tickets and when it will reopen," Related CEO Jeff T. Blau said in a prepared statement, "that interest hasn’t diminished during the time we’ve been closed and we’re excited to welcome guests from all around the world back to Vessel with additional safety measures in place."

Tickets are required. If you are a New York City resident, you can get in for free on Thursdays.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

