NYC's ultimate thrill? 'The Climb' lets daredevils scale skyscraper

This is not for the faint of heart.

‘City Climb,’ the newest attraction in New York City, will allow adventurers to scale a section of the outside of 30 Hudson Yards, home to the already popular ‘Edge' outdoor sky deck.

Billed as the "highest open-air building ascent in the world," harnessed guests attached via cables to a trolley climb 32 open-air steps from ‘Basecamp’ to 'The Cliff' bringing them to about 1,190 feet in the air.

Lead by trained guides, they then climb another 161 steps of ‘The Stair’ on an approximately 45-degree incline. Once at ‘The Apex’ or approximately at 1,271 feet above the ground, they can lean out and hang over the platform.

The entire experience takes 1.5-2 hours and costs about $185, including the City Climb experience, entry to Edge, and a digital Edge image. It opens to the general public on Nov. 9, 2021.

"This is an adventure unlike anything the City has seen before, and we are thrilled to welcome the world to an experience of a lifetime," said Jeff T. Blau, Chief Executive of Related Companies.

For tickets, visit edgenyc.com/cityclimb.

City Climb, opening November 9, 2021, will be the highest external building climb in the world, announced Related Companies. (Photo credit: Related Companies) Expand