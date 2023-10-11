NYC's 'Trick-or-Streets' returns this weekend

article

New York City's car-free "Trick-or-Streets" initiative is set to return and expand this weekend, following it successful launch last year.

The initiative will "activate Open Streets, plazas, and other corridors to celebrate Halloween and expand access to safe, car-free pedestrian space."

Additionally, the Department of Transportation and its partners will host festive Halloween programming at 15 locations across all five boroughs throughout the month.

"'Trick-or-Streets' was a hit last year, and we're excited to bring it back so New York City youth can safely enjoy Halloween," said Mayor Eric Adams. "Our administration has been relentless in our efforts to be creative in maximizing and utilizing the city's public space, allowing communities to come together in ways they never could before. We encourage anyone interested in hosting a 'Trick-or-Streets' event to apply to join the program, and we look forward to working with you to deliver the safest and most fun Halloween the city has ever seen."

Last year, the DoT activated nearly 100 Open Streets, plazas, and other corridors on Halloween night, so New Yorkers could enjoy a safe, car-free, trick-or-treating experience.

The initial set of "Trick or Streets" events will take place at the following times and locations:

Saturday, October 14

West 12th Street, from Surf Avenue to Dead End (Brooklyn), 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and the Alliance for Coney Island

Saturday, October 21

5th Avenue, from Douglass Street to DeGraw Street (Brooklyn), 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and the Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District

Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue (Brooklyn), 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and Flatbush Avenue/Parkside Empire Merchants Association

Friday, October 27

Lafayette Street, from Spring Street to Kenmare Street (Manhattan), 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, sponsored by Mov!ng Culture Projects and Osteria Morini

Saturday, October 28

Audubon Avenue, from West 186th Street to West 188th Street (Manhattan), 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, sponsored by Connectemos and The Horticultural Society of New York

West 186th Street, from Audubon Avenue to St. Nicholas Avenue (Manhattan), 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, sponsored by Connectemos and The Horticultural Society of New York

Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by The Bronx is Reading

Troutman Street, from St. Nicholas Avenue to Irving Avenue (Brooklyn), 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM, sponsored by Mov!ng Culture Projects and Bushwick Foundation for Artists and Merchants

Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC!

Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Trick-or-Streets Brooklyn ride sponsored by WE Bike NYC!

Sunday, October 29

Frederick Douglass Boulevard, from West 112th Street to West 120th Street (Manhattan), 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM, sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Boulevard Alliance

Tuesday, October 31

Dyckman Street, from Broadway to Seaman Avenue (Manhattan), 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM, sponsored by Dyckman Gardens

Evelyn Place, from Aqueduct Avenue East to Grand Avenue (Bronx), 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and I Am My Community

Jackson Avenue, East 149th Street to Pontiac Place (Bronx), 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, sponsored by Street Lab and The Horticultural Society of New York

Minthorne Street, from Bay Street to Victory Boulevard (Staten Island), 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, sponsored by The Angiuli Group

Saturday, November 4

Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by The Bronx is Reading

The city will also release a schedule of activities for Dia De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead to take place in early November in Times Square Plaza.