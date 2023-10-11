NYC's 'Trick-or-Streets' returns this weekend
NEW YORK - New York City's car-free "Trick-or-Streets" initiative is set to return and expand this weekend, following it successful launch last year.
The initiative will "activate Open Streets, plazas, and other corridors to celebrate Halloween and expand access to safe, car-free pedestrian space."
Additionally, the Department of Transportation and its partners will host festive Halloween programming at 15 locations across all five boroughs throughout the month.
"'Trick-or-Streets' was a hit last year, and we're excited to bring it back so New York City youth can safely enjoy Halloween," said Mayor Eric Adams. "Our administration has been relentless in our efforts to be creative in maximizing and utilizing the city's public space, allowing communities to come together in ways they never could before. We encourage anyone interested in hosting a 'Trick-or-Streets' event to apply to join the program, and we look forward to working with you to deliver the safest and most fun Halloween the city has ever seen."
Last year, the DoT activated nearly 100 Open Streets, plazas, and other corridors on Halloween night, so New Yorkers could enjoy a safe, car-free, trick-or-treating experience.
The initial set of "Trick or Streets" events will take place at the following times and locations:
Saturday, October 14
- West 12th Street, from Surf Avenue to Dead End (Brooklyn), 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and the Alliance for Coney Island
Saturday, October 21
- 5th Avenue, from Douglass Street to DeGraw Street (Brooklyn), 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and the Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District
- Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue (Brooklyn), 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and Flatbush Avenue/Parkside Empire Merchants Association
Friday, October 27
- Lafayette Street, from Spring Street to Kenmare Street (Manhattan), 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, sponsored by Mov!ng Culture Projects and Osteria Morini
Saturday, October 28
- Audubon Avenue, from West 186th Street to West 188th Street (Manhattan), 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, sponsored by Connectemos and The Horticultural Society of New York
- West 186th Street, from Audubon Avenue to St. Nicholas Avenue (Manhattan), 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, sponsored by Connectemos and The Horticultural Society of New York
- Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by The Bronx is Reading
- Troutman Street, from St. Nicholas Avenue to Irving Avenue (Brooklyn), 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM, sponsored by Mov!ng Culture Projects and Bushwick Foundation for Artists and Merchants
- Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC!
- Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Trick-or-Streets Brooklyn ride sponsored by WE Bike NYC!
Sunday, October 29
- Frederick Douglass Boulevard, from West 112th Street to West 120th Street (Manhattan), 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM, sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Boulevard Alliance
Tuesday, October 31
- Dyckman Street, from Broadway to Seaman Avenue (Manhattan), 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM, sponsored by Dyckman Gardens
- Evelyn Place, from Aqueduct Avenue East to Grand Avenue (Bronx), 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and I Am My Community
- Jackson Avenue, East 149th Street to Pontiac Place (Bronx), 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, sponsored by Street Lab and The Horticultural Society of New York
- Minthorne Street, from Bay Street to Victory Boulevard (Staten Island), 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, sponsored by The Angiuli Group
Saturday, November 4
- Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, sponsored by The Bronx is Reading
The city will also release a schedule of activities for Dia De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead to take place in early November in Times Square Plaza.