NYC's top Christmas light spots: From Rockefeller Center to Dyker Heights

New York City has some of the most stunning holiday lights, making the city even more magical at Christmastime.

From the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to the lights in Dyker Heights, NYC has plenty of sparkle to see.

Here are some of the best spots to check out this holiday season:

The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

This year’s stunning 74-foot Norway spruce was donated by the Albert family of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It’s the first Rockefeller tree to come from the state since 1959. After being cut down, the tree traveled 140 miles to Manhattan.

The tree will be lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight. On Christmas Eve, the tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The tree will remain on display through early January before being repurposed into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing its legacy of giving long after the season ends.

People look at homes decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments in Dyker Heights neighborhood, Brooklyn, New York City on December 20, 2023. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights exhibit stands out as a top New York City attraction during the holiday season.

Nestled in Brooklyn, this neighborhood boasts the most extravagant Christmas light displays, featuring life-sized Santas, sleighs and snowmen that adorn the houses. In some instances, you can even hear Christmas carols playing through loudspeakers.

Christmas lights and ornaments are pictured in a house in Dyker Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, on December 11, 2021. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

People of all ages gather in this Kings County neighborhood to stroll through its numerous blocks and avenues, making it one of the premier winter activities in NYC.

It is undeniably one of the most enchanting experiences to be had this Christmas season!

The Shine Bright Lights at Hudson Yards will be on display until Jan. 5.

Hudson Yards said there are over two million twinkling lights, 725 evergreen trees, and a 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece suspended in The Great Room of The Shops & Restaurants.

Plus, in the Public Square and Gardens there will be a live Menorah lighting each night of Hanukkah from Dec. 25 through Jan. 2.

Illuminated elephants and rhinoceros stand as part of the Asian lantern section of Holiday Lights 2020 at the Bronx Zoo on December 22, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Venture to the Bronx Zoo to check out their wildlife lights display.

Their lights display will feature hundreds of wildlife lanterns with millions of lights.

There will be six lantern trails that represent almost 100 animal and plant species, the Bronx Zoo said. The trails include Asia, Africa, Forest of Color, Latin America, North America and Oceans.

New this year, the Bronx Zoo has "Play with Light!" where you can interact with colored stepping stones.

There is also a light tunnel you can walk through, and it's the perfect spot to take a picture.

Now until Jan. 5, check out the twinkling lights at The Shops at Columbus Circle.

"For our 20th Anniversary, we are celebrating with a brand-new glimmering Holiday Under the Stars show consisting of 300,000 twinkling lights and color-changing stars that will dance to holiday music," The Shops at Columbus Circle said in a post on Instagram.

The choreographed light shows are every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to midnight daily in the Great Room.

Stars will also sparkle at the 58th and 60th Street entrances.

If you want to venture a little bit outside the Big Apple, head to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden to see their light show.

"See Brooklyn Botanic Garden illuminated by brand-new, mesmerizing installations, get in a festive spirit with our curated playlist, and stop for wintry bites and drinks at the new Lightscape Lodge, Lightscape Bar, and trailside dining pop-ups," Brooklyn Botanic Garden said in a post on Instagram.

Lightscapes runs on select nights now through Jan. 5, 2025.

To purchase tickets, click here.