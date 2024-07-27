NYC's Summer Streets begins today with expanded hours in Queens, Staten Island

NYC's Summer Streets has returned for 2024, kicking off Saturday in Queens and Staten Island.

The event is running with expanded hours this year, meaning that from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on select Saturdays, miles of New York City's streets will be open in both directions for people to play, walk and bike.

Summer Streets will take place across all five boroughs, moving to Manhattan on August 3, 10 and 17, and then Brooklyn and The Bronx on August 24.

Where is Summer Streets in 2024?

Queens

July 27 - Vernon Boulevard between 44 Drive and 30 Road

Staten Island

July 27 - Broadway between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road

Manhattan

August 3, 10 & 17From Brooklyn Bridge to West 125 StreetLafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 StreetEast 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park NorthCentral Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr BoulevardAdam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

From Brooklyn Bridge to West 125 Street

Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 Street

East 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park North

Central Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

Brooklyn

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue

Bronx

Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway

As part of the celebration, Citi Bike will offer free day passes for all riders during Summer Streets.

To redeem a free pass, enter promo code CITISUMMER24! on the "Daypass" tab of the Citi Bike app.