NYC's Museum Mile Festival draws crowds for annual cultural showcase

Lines were wrapped around the block along several of New York City’s Iconic museums on 5th Avenue as a part of the 46th annual Museum Mile Festival.

Vehicle traffic was blocked off between 82nd and 110th Streets so museum-goers could roam and explore freely.

"I’m so happy that all of the institutions have done such extraordinary work to do free art programs. There are projects for kids to do out here. It’s an amazing festival for everyone in New York City and beyond," said Laurie Cumbo of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

Eight world-renowned museums partnered with the festival, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim Museum, and the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, who this year acted as the festival’s host.

"It’s trying to break down the barriers for access to culture to everybody and that’s hugely important because these museums are ours. We are citizens here in New York. We also have international guests and tourists visiting as well but these institutions should feel like they’re ours," said Maria Nicanor, Director of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Museum.

"There’s nowhere on Earth that has this many cultural treasures, from huge global institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art to true community-rooted institutions like El Museo del Barrio and Africa Center right there on 110th Street," said Manhattan Borough President, Mark Levine,

Levine hopes that more New Yorkers take part in the treasures in their own back yard this summer.