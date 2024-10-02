NYC's composting program expands to all five boroughs on Sunday

Beginning this Sunday, New Yorkers across all five boroughs will be required to compost their food waste and garden scraps as part of the city’s ongoing effort to reduce waste and tackle the rat problem.

The citywide composting mandate, already in effect in Queens and Brooklyn, will expand to include Manhattan, Staten Island, and the Bronx. The new regulation requires residents to separate compostable food and garden scraps from other household trash.

Residential buildings will also be required to provide tenants with labeled composting bins to ensure proper separation.

While the program officially starts this weekend, residents have until April to comply fully. Beginning in April, summonses will be issued for non-compliance with composting requirements.