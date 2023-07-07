NYC's animal shelters filled to capacity

There’s an overflow issue at the Animal Care Centers of NYC because more and more people are surrendering their pets.

"The biggest reason that we have seen an increase in surrenders is landlord disputes," said ACC Admission Councilor Zoe Kenney. She adds, "Other high reasons are financial insecurity."

As they deal with the overflow the ACC is offering adoption incentives.

"We’ve had a lot of adoption events, we have lowered fees or completely waived fees, especially those older cats and larger dogs that have trouble getting adopted," Kenney said. "But we just aren't seeing the number of adoptions we are used to."

For example, larger dogs, weighing over 40 pounds and cats over 5 years old can be adopted for just $5 right now.

For information on how you can help give an animal a new home, visit the Animal Care Centers website.