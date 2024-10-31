NYC's 2024 Village Halloween parade: Start time, route, street closures

New York City's iconic Village Halloween Parade returns tonight with a spooky and feline twist!

The 51st annual event will embrace the theme "Meow!" and all things cat-like.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's parade:

JUMP TO THIS YEAR'S PARADE | START TIME AND ROUTE | TICKETS | JOIN THE PARADE | ROAD CLOSURES

Revelers wearing different costumes attend the Halloween Parade in Lower Manhattan of New York, United States on October 31, 2022. New York Citys biggest and most renowned Halloween parade returns to Greenwich Village Monday night for the 49th time. ((Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)) Expand

This year's grand Marshall is Tony-award winner André De Shields, best known for his roles in "Hadestown" and "Cats".

Parade director Jeanne Fleming invited everyone to channel their inner "cat-lady" with whiskers and to join the festivities.

"This Halloween, we step out of the shadows and onto the streets to celebrate our inner Cat Ladies. Whether you’re a solitary soul or a playful spirit, tonight we come together — quirks, claws, and all. So put on your whiskers and tails and join us as we dance in the moonlight," Fleming said.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will start at Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street.

The parade is free for everyone, whether watching from the sidelines or walking in it.

Skeleton puppets in the Village Halloween Parade. (FOX 5 NY File Photo)

No ticket is required; however, ticket holders can enjoy VIP access, with options ranging from viewing the parade to walking in it or supporting it through donations.

Tickets are available on the website at various levels, including:

Skip the Line Entry: Early access to the Parade

VIP Level 1: Standing Admission

VIP Level 2: Directors Chair Seating Section

Cat Ladies Unite - Special Theme Section of the Parade - Costumes required

All those in costume are welcome to join.

The line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sixth Avenue, south of Spring Street. Participants are instructed to approach the start only from the south at Canal Street and 6th Avenue.

Here are the streets that will be closed for the parade:

Formation:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Route:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street

Dispersal:

West 16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Miscellaneous: